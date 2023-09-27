Despite the proximity of Fontal System number 3 and its stationary tendency, in Baja California Intense heat is expected for this Wednesday, according to the weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

According to the agency belonging to Conagua, the tmaximum temperatures in this federal entity They will be around 35 °C to 40°C, while the mountain areas will have minimum between 0 °C to 5 °C.

According to Meteored, this Wednesday in Tijuana Mainly cloudy intervals will be observed, although cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 14°C and 26°C during the day, reaching its maximum around 1:00 p.m. Throughout the day, moderate southwest winds will prevail, with gusts of up to 27 km/h in the afternoon.

In Mexicali, There will be mainly clear skies, although cloudy intervals are expected in the early morning. Temperatures will vary between 22°C and 41°C during the day, peaking at approximately 3:00 p.m. Throughout the day, the moderate northwest wind will persist, with gusts of up to 23 km/h in the afternoon.

In Cove, mainly cloudy intervals are expected, with additional cloudiness during the afternoon. The temperatures will have a range of 15°C to 22°C during the day, reaching its highest point around 3:00 p.m. During the day, moderate southwest winds will predominate, with gusts of up to 24 km/h in the afternoon.

Tecate You will experience mainly clear skies, with cloudy intervals during the early morning. Temperatures will range between 15°C and 33°C throughout the day, with its maximum approximated at 2:00 p.m. During the day, the moderate west wind will remain, with gusts that could reach up to 37 km/h in the afternoon.

In Rosaritomainly cloudy skies are expected during the day. Temperatures will vary between 15°C and 20°C during the day, with its highest point around 4:00 p.m. Throughout the day, a light southeasterly wind will prevail, with gusts of up to 19 km/h during the night.

The heat will be felt especially in Mexicaliwith temperatures that can exceed 40°C, while other regions will experience milder conditions. Stay informed and take necessary precautions based on weather conditions in your area.