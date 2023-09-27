Home page World

Not far from Lake Como, in the Italian Alps of Lombardy, there is a mountain village with no road leading to it. There are initial approaches to gentle tourism there.

Codera – A mountain village in northern Italy has so far been largely spared from Instagram and TikTok tourism. We are talking about Codera in the province of Sondrio, located in the Alps of the northern Italian region of Lombardy, not far from the border with Switzerland.

Codera in the Italian Alps: Hiking insider tip not far from Lake Como

Located near Lake Como, it is still an insider tip for hikers. But: There is no road leading to Codera. The small village with around 50, partly uninhabited houses can only be reached via a huge natural staircase with around 2,600 steps. This is the number they call Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ).

Nine permanent and ten to 15 part-time residents are said to disagree about what should happen to the mountain village, while some of the rustic stone houses are falling apart and others are being lovingly cared for and kept in good condition. According to the SZ Several of the residents have now brought gentle, sustainable tourism for Codera into the debate.

“Instead of developing into a ghost village like many other places in the Alps, Codera could become a model project for a sustainable, healthy life,” the newspaper quotes Giuliano Bicossi. The Milan IT consultant lives alternately in the northern Italian city (1.35 million inhabitants) and in the remote mountain village.

Italy mountain village Codera: Gentle, sustainable tourism in Lombardy

Accordingly, residents criticize the fact that many villages in northern Italy – such as in South Tyrol – rely on wellness hotel facilities. On the other hand, there are estimated to be up to 1,500 ghost villages in the Italian Alps and the Apennines that are in disrepair. Loud SZ There used to be 600 people living in Codera.

The mountain village without a road is now a long way from this number. Instead, every three or four weeks a helicopter brings larger (food) orders from Novate Mezzola on the Lago di Mezzola of the same name to Codera, which is just two kilometers further north but much higher up. According to the report, the cost is 350 euros per ton. In emergencies, the rescue helicopter must arrive. A natural terrace was created on the edge of the town as a helicopter landing pad specifically for this supply.

Roberto Giardini, the founder of the local Amici (in German: Friends) association, has in mind the preservation of Codera as an ecological mountain village. But there doesn’t seem to be a final solution as to what happens next with Codera. The location is predestined to gain more notoriety. And, if necessary, to attract fans of sustainable tourism in addition to individual hiking groups who have discovered the mountain village for themselves.

Codera in Italy: Lake Como is nearby – including luxury holiday resorts

Because: Lake Como, popular with holidaymakers from Germany and Switzerland, is only twelve kilometers south of Codera. But while tourists in the sophisticated Bellagio, for example, sometimes pay more than 1,000 euros a night for a double room, life in Codera continues as before with a lot of modesty without cars, scooters or motorcycles. For example, lettuce and vegetables are grown in-house.

But at least: With the help of donations, the association has now bought and renovated several of the rustic and empty houses, so that there are 40 guest beds, she writes SZ. In addition to hikers and scouts, there would be seasonal unskilled workers. While Codera continues to search for its place in the high-priced tourism of northern Italy. (pm)