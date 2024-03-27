Last year, a news site operating from Prague, run by a confidant of Putin, paid hundreds of thousands of euros to politicians from the Netherlands, among others, in exchange for positions against Ukraine and the EU. The aim was to influence upcoming European elections. The plot was revealed by the Czech secret service on Wednesday afternoon.
David Briem
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Czech #secret #service #Russia #paid #cash #friendly #Dutch #European #politicians
Leave a Reply