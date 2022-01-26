Netflix has published the classification weekly of TV series and gods movie most viewed on the streaming platform in Italy, updating the data as of 23 January 2022.

Netflix, ranking of TV series from 17 to 23 January 2022

Manifest season 1 Manifest season 2 Manifest season 3 For Life season 1 Archive 81 season 1 Too Hot to Handle season 3 The Good Doctor season 4 SWAT season 4 Ozark season 4 part 1 Blanca season 1

Manifest literally dominates the ranking of TV shows, with the first three seasons in the top three, followed by For Life and Archive 81. The excellent Ozark with Jason Bateman occupies the ninth place, while The Witcher Season 2, despite being among the most viewed series ever, comes out of the top 10.

Turning instead to films, we find in the first place The Royal Treatment, followed by Brazen and from Sicario: Day of the Soldado, the film with Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin directed by the Italian Stefano Sollima.

Netflix, ranking of films from 17 to 23 January 2022