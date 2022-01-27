The episode of Sunday 30 January of ‘Amici di Maria De Filippi’ will not air, due to the confirmed positive Covid status of some professional dancers who work in the broadcast. This was confirmed to Adnkronos by sources close to the production of the program. Instead of the episode, whose recording has been skipped, a special will be broadcast made with an ad hoc editing, but without any presence in the studio.

The immediate decision came from an evaluation of opportunities aimed at avoiding the risk for all those who work in the program, which still adopts strict measures for which the professionals work remotely and try away from everyone, made safe and separated by plexiglass. The production, having learned the positivity of the dancers, therefore took immediate precautions to avoid creating an outbreak within the cast.

Meanwhile, one of the dancers on the program, Andreas Muller, posted a message on Instagram in which he talks about his positivity, which has been going on for a few days now: “Here I am, as you well know I have been home for a few days (several) due to So I haven’t been at work for a while. Today, however, this choreography of mine went on the air and I hope you liked it a lot. I hope to be negative soon “, he writes.