The Normandy Four talks, which took place on January 26 in Paris, took place in a difficult atmosphere, Alexei Zaitsev, deputy head of the information and press department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said during a briefing. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

“We consider the main result of the negotiations to be the confirmation of the lack of alternatives to the Minsk agreements. We hope that at the next meeting the issue of the status of Donbass will get off the ground,” said Zaitsev.