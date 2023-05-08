It seems that the singer’s boyfriend is a well-known face of the show: that’s who he is

Over the past few hours the name of Angelina Mango is occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The gossip about the daughter of art was born after the last episode of Friends of Maria De Filippi when Wax, during his performance, dedicated some verses of one of his songs to the singer.

Everyone couldn’t help but see the special bond between Angelina and Wax in the school of Friends. There are many who have speculated that there may be something more than just friendship between the two. However, the rumor was denied by Maria DeFilippi who has repeatedly reiterated that there is absolutely nothing between the two singers.

Following the rumors circulating about Angelina Mango, some indiscretions have emerged regarding the singer’s love life. According to what was made public by the site ‘Webooh’, Angelina would be romantically linked to a musician named Anthony. This is what was revealed by the well-known portal:

Nothing is certain, but it could be Antonio Cirigliano, a young guitarist born in 1999, who shares the same passion for music as Angelina. According to some sources, Angelina and Antonio have known each other for years and work together. Initially the two were friends and even wrote the singer’s first songs together. It was Angelina herself who spoke of her boyfriend during the program, explaining that Antonio managed to give her courage when her father, Pino, passed away when the singer was only thirteen.

And, continuing, ‘Webooh’ then added:

The alleged couple was often seen together before Angelina’s participation in “Amici”. It’s not just about photos on Instagram, but also about sightings on stage, in particular during the May Day concert in Rome in 2022. Despite this, there may have been a possible estrangement between the two.

To then conclude: