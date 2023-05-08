Starting from the front row alongside poleman Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso earned another fine podium, the fourth out of five races at the start of the season. A show of strength for what have become Aston Martin’s goals, which is to constantly fight for the most noble areas of the standings and try to beat both Ferrari and Mercedes.

Although on the flying lap something is probably still missing, especially against the Reds, over the long distance all the good characteristics of the AMR23 generally emerge, which once again proved to be gentle on the tires and fast on the pace.

The first stint was perhaps the most interesting, because the Spaniard only showed his true pace when Carlos Sainz returned to the pits to mount the hard tire and (successfully) attempt an undercut against his compatriot from Aston Martin.

After the stop, Alonso didn’t take long to recover the lost position by staying on track, then quickly taking off while Sainz instead had to deal with sensations far from ideal, as was also seen in the duel with Esteban Ocon. From that moment on, Sainz struggled to find his rhythm, also being overtaken by George Russell, while the two-time world champion definitively flew towards third place.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“We missed him in Baku by two seconds, but here we are back on the podium. We went very well in the race, good strategy, good degradation as often happens on Sunday, it’s fantastic. It was probably the best race of the season in terms of race pace, we need to continue to understand the car because everything is still new to us. We found ourselves in a position that is still hard for us to believe, but we are maximizing everything every Sunday, we have to continue like this,” explained the Spaniard.

After taking his fourth podium finish in five races, Alonso admitted that the team’s prospects are starting to change, with the goals step-by-step continuing to rise, with the crazy idea of ​​taking the big shot at some specific rounds.

“I think at the start of the year a podium was fantastic. Now, after four podiums, we obviously want more, and at least a second place. But the two Red Bulls are always elusive and always very fast. But as I said, maybe in Monaco and maybe in Barcelona we have a chance” said Alonso, referring to those GPs after the high load characteristics of the AMR23 could give something more.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3rd position Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Aston’s rivals Mercedes and Ferrari both struggled on race pace, leaving Alonso in no man’s land. The two-times world champion admitted that he was expecting a more heated battle this weekend, but the Scuderia di Maranello did not seem able to confirm the improvements seen in Baku on a circuit more congenial to the SF-23.

“Today was a bit of a lonely race and there was nothing we could do in front of us with the Red Bulls and behind us. Perhaps we were expecting a slightly stronger opponent, but the Ferraris went worse today than the expected. So yeah, it’s never easy, but it was a lonely race.”

“We take the podium and head towards the triple round of Imola, Monaco and Barcelona, ​​where we hope to be able to continue moving forward”.