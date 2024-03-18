March 18, 1974

EXPENSIVE AND LOW QUALITY FISH. The lack of intervention by authorities, both municipal and Fishing and Industry and Commercecaused a shortage of seafood for the consumption of the population, which was only supplied fish third and fourth class, charging them at higher prices than those authorized for top quality fish. Not even all of the dispensers seafood They opened their establishments, because they preferred not to work than to defraud the public. He first class fish is hoarded by dealers.

A FORMER MINISTER COMMITS SUICIDE. Chili. The former minister of the interior and defense of the government of Salvador Allende, José Tohá González, 47, committed suicide in the military hospital where he was undergoing medical treatment. Tohá was affected by severe depression with psychosomatic disorders, which forced him to end his life by hanging himself by the neck in the closet of his room. Tohá was transferred last year to Santiago from Dawson Island, where several former parliamentarians and former ministers of the Allende government are confined; They were taken there after the overthrow of the former president.

SHOWER FOR PATY CARLÓN. Mrs. María Teresa de Cota, Toya de Carlón, Nata de Gastélum, Irma de Ruiz, Lupe Elena de Amarillas and Carmen Alicia de Gastélum organized the bachelorette party in honor of Nora Patricia Carlón, who is about to get married. The bride received 25 peso envelopes from the guests who also wished her a thousand congratulations on her wedding. It was an afternoon that the bride will remember for the pleasant and cordial atmosphere that existed during the gathering.

March 18, 1999

THE PEASANT STRUGGLE. The struggle that the Sinaloan bean-producing farmers are waging is strong, against the abandonment in which they are held by official agencies and against the bureaucratic obstacles that get in the way of the sale of the production. Conasupo withdrew from the purchasing market for the basic product, leaving farmers and peasants in the hands of the coyotes and causing, with its actions, an immediate collapse in the price of beans. It is incongruous that the prices of all products always rise and farm products fall.

RUSSIA'S CONDEMNATION OF NATO. Moscow. The Russian government spoke out against the expansion of the Atlantic Alliance, considering that “it will not help strengthen confidence and stability in international relations.” On the contrary, said Leonif Ivashov of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “enlargement can lead to the formation of new dividing lines. We do not want this development of events, it is not in accordance with the interests of the peoples of our continent and violates the balance of forces in Europe”.

