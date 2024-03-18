In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Foundation signed “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” and Sobha Real Estate Group signed a donation agreement to establish an endowment university in Dubai, as part of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to honor Mothers established an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals around the world.

Under the agreement, the signing of which was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sobha Real Estate Group will build and develop a university building in the Emirate of Dubai at a cost of 400 million dirhams, as one of the largest charitable donations in the UAE, and it will be handed over to the Foundation. “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.”

The Endowment University aims to strengthen and diversify the higher education sector in Dubai, and provide new and diverse opportunities for students in the Emirate of Dubai and neighboring countries. The educational stages target university education and postgraduate studies..

Global standards

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, confirmed that establishing an endowment university in Dubai in accordance with the highest international standards in educational tools and research methodology, translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the priority of attention to education. As it is the essence of human civilization, and the best way to meet human aspirations for development and a decent life, and to progress steadily towards building societies of prosperity and stability..

His Excellency said: “The (Mother’s Endowment) campaign to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund to educate millions in less fortunate communities expresses a deep understanding of the meaning of charitable and humanitarian work, as a basic lever for the development of societies, and a necessity to enable children of less fortunate groups to possess knowledge and contemporary tools, and to instill Hope in their souls, and confidence in their ability to create a better future for their countries and communities.”

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi added: “The donation agreement signed with Sobha Real Estate Group to establish an endowment university in Dubai is an advanced step towards achieving a main goal of the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign, by providing the opportunity for thousands of male and female students from the UAE and the region to join the university and complete their graduate studies in an environment A model educational model,” pointing out that the proceeds from the project will have positive effects in supporting the educational programs of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation in dozens of countries around the world..

Support charitable initiatives

For his part, PNC Menon, founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sobha Real Estate Group, said: “The donation agreement signed with the (Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives) Foundation comes in the context of our cooperation with the Initiatives Foundation to implement projects that bring good to society, and whose positive effects extend to groups.” The most needy in several countries, and for Sobha Real Estate Group, this agreement is of special importance because of its connection to the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign, and the group’s keenness to support the charitable and humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE to help millions of people around the world.”

He added: “We are pleased to be a contributor to the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign, and the entity entrusted with building and developing a university building in the Emirate of Dubai, and we believe that this major investment in establishing the University Endowment will have impressive results in the future, at the local and regional levels, which will be reflected in “It has a positive impact on the development process in the region as a whole, and contributes to strengthening Dubai's position as a global destination for knowledge and an incubator for science.”

A qualitative step

The university seeks to provide educational opportunities for thousands of male and female students, and allow them to continue their education to provide their communities with qualified competencies. The establishment of the Endowment University reflects the maturity of the culture of endowment and its funds in the UAE society, and constitutes a qualitative step in the process of endowment and charitable work in the country..

Reviving the endowment

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign on the fourth of March with the aim of honoring mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals around the world in a sustainable manner..

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, provides the opportunity for every person to donate in his mother’s name to the “Mother’s Endowment.” It also aims to support individuals, with education and rehabilitation, in less fortunate communities, by supporting… The educational process, within the various academic, professional and qualification levels, which provides sustainable opportunities to improve the quality of their lives, improve their reality, and contributes to empowering them and preparing them for the current and future labor markets, which is reflected in achieving stability in their societies and activating the wheel of development and development in various fields, through building and qualifying Productive workforce.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign seeks to revive the endowment as a development tool for communities, consolidate the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion and solidarity among members of society, and highlight the role played by the mother in providing an encouraging family climate that supports children’s education, in addition to strengthening the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work. By providing a sustainable endowment that ensures opportunities for education and empowerment for the less fortunate groups or those who lack access to the necessary resources, in various parts of the world..

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign opens the door to systematic and organized charitable work, and facilitates it for everyone who wants to do good in a sustainable and growing manner, and through an easy and smooth mechanism. The campaign is consistent with the teachings of the true Islamic religion, common human nature, the good of all societies, and the good of all humanity..