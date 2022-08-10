The U-20 Women’s Soccer World Cup in Costa Rica 2022 will begin this Wednesday with several favorite teams such as Japan, Brazil, Spain, France and the United Stateswho will take to the field after the tournament suffered several rescheduling due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The World Cup, the second hosted by Costa Rica in its history after the women’s

Under-17 of 2014, opens on Wednesday with the clash between Germany and Colombiafollowed by New Zealand and Mexico, both at the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium in the city of Alajuela.

Wednesday’s day will close at the National Stadium in San José with the confrontation between Spain and Brazil, while the host Costa Rica will face Australia.

Group A is made up of Costa Rica, Australia, Spain and Brazil, and Group B is made up of Germany, Colombia, New Zealand and Mexico.

Group C matches between South Korea-France and Nigeria-Canada are scheduled for Thursday, while the United States-Japan and the Netherlands-Ghana will play in Group D.

A peculiarity of the tournament is that in Group C two world champion teams of the category were located: United States and Japan, the latter defending the title.

The tournament will take place from August 10 to 28 in two venues: the National Stadium of San José, with capacity for 35,000 spectators, and the Alejandro Morera Soto stadium, located in the city of Alajuela, about 20 kilometers west of the Costa Rican capital, and with a capacity of 17,000 fans.

In total there are 16 teams that will fight for the title and 32 games will be played.

The first two teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals, a phase that will give way to the semifinals and the final that will be played at the National Stadium.

Colombia’s debut

First day of group B of the U-2 World Cup

Date: August 10

Hour: 12 noon, Colombia time (11 am, from Costa Rica)

TV: DirecTV Sports (610)

