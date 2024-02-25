bAt least four people have died in an avalanche in the French Massif Central. According to French media, three others are said to have been injured and two others are missing. The accident took place on Sunday afternoon in Val d'Enfer, in the Massif Sancy in Auvergne near the Mont Dore ski area, which is at an altitude of between 1200 and 1846 meters. According to information from the regional newspaper “Midi Libre”, the people are said to have had an accident while skiing.

As operations manager Benoît Asselon explained to “Midi Libre”, the reason for the avalanche could be the rain that had put a strain on the snow cover that had formed in the hours before. Avalanches in the Central Massif are rather rare.

The rescue workers around Asselon quickly found seven of the nine affected mountaineers, including the four dead. Nothing is currently known about the severity of the other three's injuries. Asselon said they were working intensively to find the last two missing people. However, the search is difficult due to the bad weather conditions.