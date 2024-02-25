Sea of Thieves will also land on PS5 next April 30th and Rare doesn't hide his enthusiasm regarding this new, ambitious adventure which will bring the game to an unprecedented and decidedly large audience.
A few hours ago, for example, the development team temporarily set to “PS5” the location of Sea of Thieves, as can be seen in the screenshot below. Let's talk about the rest of Rare's first PlayStation game in the team's 39-year history.
A new course
Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, Grounded and Hi-Fi RUSH are the first four first party Xbox games to arrive on the PlayStation and Nintendo platforms, and their task will be to verify the possibilities of a multiplatform strategy.
The eventual success of this opening will inevitably produce further “concessions” compared to the traditional exclusive status, even if to date it is not yet clear what the limits of this strategy will be.
