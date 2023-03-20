Tuesday, March 21, 2023
French government passes first motion of no confidence in Parliament

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 20, 2023
in World
0
French government passes first motion of no confidence in Parliament


Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron.

The vote obtained 278 votes, nine fewer than the opposition needed.

The first motion of no confidence filed against the French governmentsupported by several parties, did not have enough support in the vote on Monday, although it was only nine votes away from achieving it.

The motion, defended by the centrist Charles de Coursonobtained 278 votes of the 287 he needed to bring down the Executive of Élisabeth Borne and the pension reform promoted by the president, Emmanuel Macron.

This is the fifteenth motion of no confidence against the current French Executive, appointed less than a year ago in a National Assembly in which he does not have an absolute majority, and the one that has received the most support.

News in development…

