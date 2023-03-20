Volkswagen has to be a little careful about referring to the norms and values ​​of the past, but they get away with it with the Volkswagen ID.2All. The latest Volkswagen goes back to the roots of the brand: an affordable car for the people. And as an extra nod to the past, they incorporate a few retro jokes into the car.

The interior already takes a small step back to the past by reintroducing physical buttons, but Volkswagen goes a little further. For example, you can (at least in the study model) set the screen behind the wheel so that you see the counters of the Volkswagen Golf 1. Or even the counters of the old Volkswagen Beetle.

Hopefully the Golf 1 counters will remain

The screen in the center shows a cassette player and a clipboard for notes. It seems that – just like with a smartwatch – you can set the themes with the car. Incidentally, this is still a study model and Volkswagen still needs to update the ID.2all a bit so that it is completely ready for production before 2025. Hopefully this retro joke will not die.