WElsewhere, Kylian Mbappé has expressed understanding for the displeasure of some Paris Saint-Germain fans despite the tenth French championship title. Ultras had left the Prinzenpark in the 1-1 draw against RC Lens around the 75th minute to protest again against the club’s leadership.

The 23-year-old top striker said on Saturday evening that he was not disappointed with the supporters. “If you want to party, party, if you don’t want to party, don’t party. You’re disappointed, we totally understand, but it’s been a month since it happened. They wanted to send a message, the club understood that.” PSG was eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid in the round of 16 in mid-March and are still waiting for their first premier class title despite high investments.

Fans set off fireworks and smoke bombs in front of the stadium and shouted “We are PSG”, the newspaper “L’Équipe” reported. Mbappé pointed out that the majority of supporters remained in the stands. The minority “does not represent all PSG supporters,” said the Frenchman.

Already after the Champions League exit, organized fans had called for the resignation of the club management around Nasser Al-Khelaifi. The club had to reorganize itself at all levels, a daily presence of the president was necessary, it said a good month ago.



PSG had made the tenth championship perfect thanks to superstar Lionel Messi, Paris drew level with record champions AS St. Etienne. Messi scored the lead in the 68th minute, Corentin Jean equalized for the guests (88th). The point was enough for the title with four games left.