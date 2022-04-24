Chiavari – Paolo Bendinelli will remain in prison. The guru of the Anidra center in Borzonasca, accused of voluntary murder for the death of Roberta Repetto (died of melanoma after the removal of a mole at the Anidra center, without anesthesia and without clinical tests), she will not be able to return to house arrest. The judge rejected the request presented by Bendinelli’s lawyer, the lawyer Alessandro Vaccaro.

