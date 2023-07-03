In an exciting effort to boost entertainment and competition in the field of video games, OXXO has announced a strategic alliance with Google Play to carry out a Freefire exclusive tournament.

This high-level event offers players the chance to show off their skills and compete for a cash prize of $10,000 USD.

The tournament, scheduled for July 27, promises to be an unforgettable experience full of action and excitement.

To participate, fans of mobile games must purchase a gift card Google play at any OXXO store and register for the pre-tournament that will take place on July 15.

The 12 best players from the pre-tournament will be selected to compete in the final stage of the tournament.

During the final tournament, the finalists will have the opportunity to face their favorite influencers in an epic battle broadcast live on the streaming platform Twitch.

Players will demonstrate their skill and strategy in the popular game freefire, as they battle for the title of champion and the coveted prize of $10,000 USD.

Participating in the tournament is easy. Those interested only need to purchase a Google Play gift card at an OXXO store nearby and register for the pre-tournament through the link provided.

By entering their ticket code, players will confirm their participation in the pre-tournament and have the opportunity to advance to the final stage.

The event itself is scheduled to last between 3 and 4 hours, and viewers will be able to enjoy every moment of the action live on the channel. eFuse Official Twitch.

Freefire Tournament: OXXO and Google Play offer $10,000 USD | Instagram @tiendasoxxo

The date of the final event is July 27, at 7:00 pm (local time), a day that will undoubtedly mark a milestone in the world of mobile gaming.

In addition to this exciting tournament, OXXO and Google Play have promised more gaming events for the year 2023. Players will have the opportunity to participate in additional tournaments and face off against their favorite influencers.

Additional prizes will be awarded through sweepstakes and social media promotions, ensuring an even more exciting and rewarding gaming experience.

If you are passionate about video game and you want to participate in a high-level competition with great prizes at stake, you cannot miss this unique opportunity.