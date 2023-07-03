The ex-minister’s farewell was attended by ministers of the Court, in addition to the Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, and the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras

Authorities and politicians attended this Monday (July 3, 2023) the wake of the former Attorney General of the Republic and former President of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) José Paulo Sepúlveda Pertence, who died on Sunday (July 2, 2023 ) at age 85. He was hospitalized at Hospital Sírio Libanês, in Brasília, and died of respiratory failure.

The wake is held in the white room of the STF, in Brasília. It started at 10 am and will continue until 3:30 pm. Several judicial authorities attended the ex-minister’s farewell.

Here are the main authorities present:

Rosa Weber – president of the STF;

Cármen Lúcia – minister of the STF and vice-president of the TSE;

Dias Toffoli – Minister of the STF;

Flávio Dino – Minister of Justice;

Augusto Aras – Attorney General of the Republic;

Nelson Jobim – former minister of the STF;

Roberto Gurgel – former PGR;

Jandira Feghali – federal deputy for the PC do B-RJ;

Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) – Governor of the Federal District;

Beto Simonetti – President of the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association).

In conversation with journalists, former Minister Nelson Jobim said that his former non-Corteal colleague was a figure “extraordinary” and had a “absolute respect” by the democratic rule of law.

“I met José Paulo at the time of the OAB, I was vice-president of the OAB in Rio Grande do Sul, he was here at the Federal Council and he was an extraordinary guy in the sense of courage, that is, there was no chance of retreating. He was, let’s say, the following expression works for him, he was of absolute loyalty, but he didn’t make concessions “he stated.

See some photos from the funeral:

The Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, stated that Sepúlveda was a “decisive voice” for social rights. In addition, he highlighted the performance of the former minister on the Supreme Court during the transition between democracy and dictatorship.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is traveling in Bahia and did not attend the wake. However, she sent a wreath to the former minister’s family.

