Research on urban mobility carried out by CNI shows that transport is bad or terrible for 45% of users

The use of public transport in Brazil could be encouraged if fares were lower and waiting times for transport were not so long. The diagnosis is from an unpublished research by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) on urban mobility with residents of large Brazilian cities. The x-ray indicates that high investments and planning will be necessary to solve the problems pointed out.

Asked about the 2 main reasons for not using public transport, respondents pointed to the price of bus and subway tickets as the main problem. For 25% of those surveyed, if tariff values ​​were lower, they would tend to use public systems more.

Problems such as waiting time (necessary improvement for 24% of those who do not use the service today), insecurity (20%) and lack of lines (18%), whether by bus or subway, that serve their regions efficiently.

In general, the population’s assessment of public transport is negative. For 45% of respondents, the options are bad or terrible. 23% had a positive opinion.

According to Ramon Cunha, infrastructure specialist at CNI, the lack of long-term planning is the reason for the current dissatisfaction.

“More than half of the interviewees evaluated public power planning on urban mobility as bad or terrible. This shows that it is necessary to improve management and governance. Today, less than 20% of the municipalities prepared the urban mobility plan as determined by law, which has now had its deadline postponed. It is necessary to think about mobility in the long term. Including the discussion of a new regulatory framework, which is already being discussed in Congress”he says.

The survey asked 2,019 people who live in cities with more than 250,000 inhabitants which means of transportation they use most on a daily basis. The champion was the bus, option for 62%. On the other hand, the medium has the worst evaluation among the interviewees: 35% of users think the modal is bad or terrible and another 37% regular.

The subway is better evaluated than the bus, with only 6% finding it bad or terrible. The option, however, is not a reality in most large cities. When it exists, in many cases it has limited lines. As a result, it ends up being used by only 20%. Urban trains are chosen by 11%.

On the other hand, the car is the 2nd most used vehicle, an option mentioned by 56% considering the use of their own vehicles, race applications and rides. Values ​​exceed 100%, as respondents could mention more than 1 option used in everyday life.

In the case of bicycles, respondents were asked about the 2 main reasons that would encourage their use. They said they would use transportation if there was improved safety for cycling on roads (cited by 39%); if drivers respected cyclists (35%) and if there were more bike lanes and lanes (27%).

Among those who actually use public transport, the biggest problem is overcrowding, pointed out by 22%. Then there are the constant delays (21%) and, again, the price of tariffs and the low variety of lines.

INVESTMENT

The survey also pointed out that 9 out of 10 respondents agree that greater investments would contribute to overcoming this mobility deficit. According to a previous CNI study, released in May, Brazil needs to invest BRL 295 billion by 2042 in urban mobility infrastructure in the country’s 15 main metropolitan regions.

This is the amount needed to match the transport infrastructure of these municipalities to the standards of Mexico City and Santiago, reference cities in terms of urban transport in Latin America. Most of it (R$ 271 billion) would need to be allocated to the expansion of subway lines.

“A We believe that more public-private partnerships need to be established, both for the maintenance and operation of these means of transport. And more, also for the construction of these systems. This would guarantee agility, firstly because of the availability of resources, and also because the private operator will be the first to be interested in delivering the work quickly in order to earn revenue from it”says Cunha.