The Murcia City Council will once again focus on reinforcing public transport during the Spring Festival, including several new features compared to previous years. Although free buses have been customary during the day of the Bando de la Huerta, this initiative will also be extended on this occasion to the day of the Burial of the Sardine. In this way, up to 400,000 seats will be made available to travelers without ticket costs, distributed among the 90 district buses, the 30 urban buses and the ten tram convoys, which means putting the entire fleet capacity on the street. of the municipality's public transportation system.

This proposal will be joined by a new measure that will include the setting of closed taxi rates, on several selected itineraries, from Holy Thursday to Good Friday and also during the Bando itself and the Burial. This initiative has been negotiated by the City Council with the taxi sector, which has also been asked to put the maximum number of vehicles possible on the street, given the problems that are sometimes encountered in finding a service, especially on nights. weekends. “In a taxi system with total freedom of organization of shifts, we have requested a reinforced presence and they have committed to it,” said the Councilor for Mobility, Economic Management and Contracting, José Francisco Muñoz.

The routes with a fixed price will be Juan XXIII to Nueva Condomina for 20 euros, Díez de Revenga to Carrefour Zaraiche for 10 euros, González Conde to the Cliper roundabout in El Palmar with 15 euros, Plaza de la Cruz Roja to Carrefour Atalayas with 10 euros and Red Cross plaza to Carrefour Infante with 8 euros. The City Council reminds that the destination points, located on the outskirts, are common parking areas, which is why the aim is to facilitate entry to the city by other means for all those who choose to approach it by private vehicle.

In this sense, the council recalls another measure already announced: that of free deterrents in the municipality from Holy Wednesday to the Burial of the Sardine. Municipal sources also influence the launch of on-demand night public transport during the Spring Festival. Furthermore, with regard to the bus service, and as LA VERDAD already announced, this Tuesday a special plan will begin to facilitate the assembly of the stands for the parades on Gran Vía and Avenida de la Constitución. In this sense, from this Tuesday until the end of the Festivities, both the bike lanes, which will be occupied by the localities, and the bus lane towards the Plaza Circular will be eliminated on this axis, diverting the buses through the avenue. of Fame, with the exception of Thursdays, when the weekly market will divert the routes to May Day. In total, 11 lines will be affected.

In addition, before the procession of this Holy Wednesday, that of the 'Coloraos', the pivots and zebra dividers of the Old Bridge and Canalejas Avenue will be dismantled, which will not be recovered until after the holidays. Other marking elements have also been removed in San Juan de la Cruz and on Saturday the 30th a traffic light will be removed on Gran Vía. In some traffic light staffs, the extension will also be removed to offer a wider passage area during the Burial of the sardine.