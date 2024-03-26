Throughout the history of the Premier League, Arsenal vs Manchester City has always been a one-sided match.
The first half of the Premier League era was dominated by Arsenal. In fact, Manchester City did not manage to beat the Gunners until their twentieth attempt, a 1-0 victory, 14 years after their first meeting in the Premier League. However, Pep Guardiola's team has changed the narrative in recent years.
Obviously, this fixture long predates the Premier League era, with their first meeting dating back to 1893. That initial clash was so long ago that both teams actually had different names, with the Gunners known as Woolwich Arsenal and the Manchester City known as Ardwick. .
As expected, there have been some exciting matches between these two clubs in the past.
memorable matches
Arsenal's biggest win over City in the Premier League came at the turn of the century, when the Gunners dismantled the Citizens at Highbury in 2000. It was a nightmare performance for Joe Royle's team just three days before Halloween , with Danny Tiatto's red in the first half. A card that was very expensive for them.
A young Ashley Cole announced himself to the world with a magnificent free-kick just before half-time on his home league debut, with Dennis Bergkamp and Sylvain Wiltord adding their names to the scoresheet in the second half. However, a certain Thierry Henry became the main protagonist of the last eight minutes, adding two magnificent shots.
Arsenal would also surpass City by four goals in the first leg in April, and Royle's men would be relegated at the end of the campaign.
One of the most iconic moments in Premier League history occurred between Arsenal and Man City in September 2009. It was, of course, Emmanuel Adebayor's celebration after scoring City's third in a 4-2 win at the Etihad, with the Togo international storming furiously along the pitch to celebrate in front of the Arsenal fans.
“If a sniper had shot me, he wouldn't have shot me down,” Adebayor said of his famous celebration. The former Arsenal striker was not going to let the visiting fans' insulting chants pass without retaliation.
Adebayor added to goals from Micah Richards, Craig Bellamy and Shaun Wright-Phillips to help Mark Hughes' side claim the three points, while goals from Robin van Persie and Tomas Rosicky failed to turn the tide for the visitors.
In the history of the Premier League, games with nine goals are rare, but in the 2013/14 season one occurred. Manchester City beat Arsenal 6-3 at the Etihad and became champions led by Manuel Pellegrini.
Sergio Agüero put Manchester City ahead before Theo Walcott equalized. Álvaro Negredo gave the hosts the lead shortly after, and Fernandinho, with a beautiful shot from outside the area, made it 3-1 shortly after the break. Although a good shot from Walcott gave Arsenal a breath of fresh air, David Silva ended all hope of a comeback just three minutes later.
Fernandinho scored a late double to make the score 5-2, before Per Mertesacker and Yaya Touré added their names to the scorers' list in added time. It would not be the last time that Arsène Wenger received humiliation on a big stage.
Arsenal had enjoyed a run of just one defeat in eight games against Manchester City after that 6-3 rout as the two teams prepared for an FA Cup semi-final in April 2017.
The Gunners played a major role in ensuring Guardiola's debut season in England ended trophyless as the north London side won in extra time at Wembley.
Nacho Monreal equalized in the 71st minute after Sergio Agüero converted a pass from Yaya Touré. With the threat of penalties looming, Alexis Sánchez scored the winning goal in the 101st minute to set up a final with Chelsea, who would also win 2-1.
While it wasn't an impressive game of football at an empty Wembley, this victory marked the beginning of the Mikel Arteta era at Arsenal. Guardiola's former assistant coach one-upped his former boss, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's brace in the FA Cup semi-final giving the Gunners a crucial victory.
Arteta's team would face Chelsea in the final, a match they won 2-1 thanks to another double from Aubameyang. It was the first major trophy Arteta lifted as a manager and laid the foundations for the wonderful Arsenal team that followed.
The 2022/23 title race was the first time Arsenal really looked like winners of the Premier League title, but despite their brilliance, City were too powerful for them in the end. The two confrontations between both sides were decisive and both ended in resounding victories for the Citizens.
The first was perhaps the most significant, as Arsenal were overtaken at home and lost their position at the top of the Premier League table. Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland more than canceled out Bukayo Saka's first-half penalty, and also dealt a huge psychological blow to the Gunners.
It was perhaps the real start of City's rise to the Premier League title during the 2022/23 season, with Guardiola masterminding a 4-1 victory over Arsenal in the second leg as well.
Arsenal confirmed themselves as Manchester City's main title contenders in the 2022/23 season, making their meeting at the start of the following campaign more than intriguing.
The truth is that the match at the Emirates Stadium was nothing out of this world. However, Gabriel Martinelli scored the winning goal, deflected by Nathan Ake, and the Gunners prevailed over their rivals.
Arsenal vs Man City – Full Head to Head History
Arsenal vs Man City – Premier League head-to-head record
Top scorers in Premier League matches Arsenal vs Man City
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Goals
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Manchester City
|
8
|
Sergio Aguero
|
Manchester City
|
8
|
Raheem Sterling
|
Manchester City
|
6
|
Freddie Ljungberg
|
Arsenal
|
5
|
Emmanuel Adebayor
|
Arsenal and Manchester City
|
5
