The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced the provision of free parking services in Dubai, except for multi-storey parking, from tomorrow, corresponding to April 30, until next Friday, corresponding to May 6, provided that the collection of parking fees will resume starting on Saturday, May 7 .

The tariff for parking service fees in Dubai in areas marked with code A, is two dirhams for half an hour, at a time when fees sometimes differ according to the area code, which expresses the type and size of its commercial and residential uses.

Public parking spaces in Dubai bear the symbols A, B, E, and F, and the symbols reflect the times, tariffs and terms of use. Examples of category (A) areas include all streets located within the area between Financial Center Street and Zabeel II Street, Al Saada Street “312” and “312” Street. 308» parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road in Bur Dubai.

It is noteworthy that the parking service fees are free in Dubai on Sundays, in line with the new official working hours system that has been in effect since the beginning of this year.



