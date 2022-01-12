Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Integrated Transport Center in Abu Dhabi confirmed that free parking fees and the traffic toll system “Darb” are still on Friday and official holidays until further notice, which requires the public to pay parking fees from Saturday to Thursday.

The center stated that despite the start of implementing the new system for weekly work in the country at the beginning of this January, this has not yet affected the mechanism for deducting public parking fees and the traffic tariff system “Darb”.

The center explained that the fees for surface public parking are currently calculated from Saturday to Thursday, from 8 am to 12 am, and the fees will be free on Friday and public holidays. The center indicated that it will continue to apply Darb fees according to the current system until further notice, that is, from Saturday to Thursday during peak hours, which are from 07:00 to 09:00 in the morning period, and from 5:00 to 7:00 :00 in the evening. The fee will also be free on Fridays and public holidays.

The Integrated Transport Center currently approves notice of parking violations electronically, as the printing of parking violations for public vehicles in the emirate has been stopped by the inspectors, and it is issued electronically only, via text messages, which include the details of the violation.

The Integrated Transport Center called on the public to ensure that the contact details of their vehicles contain the correct phone numbers for them to ensure that they receive any notice of violations related to public parking services on their phones, so that they can benefit from the 25% discount for the violation if it is paid within 30 days. from its release.

On-site service

The Integrated Transport Center said that, starting today, the service of residents’ parking permits has been provided on the Darb website and the Darb smart application, enabling customers to request residents’ parking permits or renew expired or nearly expired permits, with an easy and flexible process without the need To upload any documents or documents, as the parking permit is issued immediately upon payment of the decree in the absence of violations, but the dealers, in the event of violations, must pay them along with the parking permit fees to obtain the permit directly.