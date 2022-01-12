Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The forces and police units from the United Arab Emirates began participating in the joint tactical exercise of the security services of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries “Arab Gulf Security 3”, leaving for the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, after completing all technical, administrative and logistical preparations. Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, in a speech to the forces upon their departure, stressed the importance of the exercise and its strategic role in promoting joint Gulf action and raising levels of readiness and readiness for all circumstances, crises and emergencies.

Al Khaili called on the participating teams and elements to offer their maximum energies in accordance with discipline and commitment, and to make the most of this exercise to achieve its strategic objectives.

Brigadier General Dr. Ali Al Tunaiji, Director General of Federal Central Operations in the ministry and head of the Higher Committee for the Gulf Security Exercise 3 in the ministry, said: The preparations have been completed and the police forces from the United Arab Emirates are ready to participate in this joint Gulf tactical exercise with the aim of strengthening response and preparedness.

He added that the exercise aims to raise the level of cooperation and coordination of joint operations between the participating teams and forces, and to deal with crises and emergencies in a team spirit. It also contributes to exchanging experiences in the areas of preparation, planning and joint implementation between units and police forces in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.