The purchase subsidies work! The share of electric cars in the private market will increase sharply in 2022.

Free money works! Last year, the number of electric cars owned by private individuals increased sharply. In 2021, the share of fully electric cars in new sales to private individuals was still 11 percent, in 2022 that will have risen to no less than 26 percent.

It is still January, so the figures for 2022 are still trickling in. Today the Rai Association analyzes the sales figures. It shows that petrol cars were still the most sold in 2022. In 2021, 46 percent of new cars sold were still petrol, in 2022 this dropped to 38.5 percent.

(Plug-in) Hybrid cars

This excludes hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Let’s say exclusive of the sold Toyotas. That brand ended up in the top 3 in terms of total sales last year and is a brand that is also very popular among private individuals. For example, a Toyota Corolla or a C-HR is only available as a hybrid. The (plug-in) hybrids category increased from 33 percent in 2021 to 36 percent in 2022.

Electric cars

While the total sales of fully electric cars in 2021 still stalled at 20 percent, EVs will account for 23 percent of total car sales in 2022. New sales to private individuals therefore rose even faster, from 11 percent to 26 percent.

Then there is only one conclusion possible, the purchase subsidy for private individuals works! In addition, there are also more electric models available, including in the middle class, which means that the electric car has also become more accessible to private individuals.

At the end of 2022, a total of 340,583 fully electric cars were driving around in our country.

Diesel devil

Then the bad guy of the piece, diesel. Only 1.5 (!!!!) percent of total new sales in 2022 were a car with a diesel engine. Those diesels were traditionally the most sold in the business market, but that has completely switched to electric.

This article Free money works: more private individuals on the EV appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Free #money #works #private #individuals #electric #cars