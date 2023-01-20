Alphabet, the parent company of Google, said it will cut about 12,000 jobs, or more than 6% of its workforce worldwide, to become the latest technology giant to cut costs after years of broad growth. and employment.

CEO Sundar Pichai told employees, in an email, today, Friday, that the downsizing will affect jobs globally and across the entire company, noting that he bears “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here,” according to “Bloomberg” news agency today. Friday.

Shares of “Alphabet” rose by 1.8%, during pre-market trading, in New York, today, Friday, after the announcement of this cut. Shares have fallen by about 30% over the past year.

With the layoffs announced, Google joins other technology giants that have dramatically reduced their operations amid a global downturn and rising inflation. The companies “Meta Platforms”, “Twitter” and “Amazon” have all reduced the number of their employees.