It's time for you to start packing your bags, since Long live Aerobus It has a promotion that you can't miss. Finds free flights to different destinations, Here we tell you how to do it so you can enjoy your vacation without spending a fortune.

Con Viva Viva Aerobus Packages, You will be able to organize your vacation in a simpler way, in addition to enjoying free flights, that is, you and your companions will only have to pay the Airport Use Fee (TUA).

Whether you want to visit the beach or discover an incredible city, you only have to buy your package that includes flights plus hotel and the flight on board Viva Aerobus will be completely free.

It should be noted that this promotion is valid only when purchasing through the official Viva Aerobus site in the Viva Packages section and applies to reservations of one night's stay or more.

The promotion consists of the fact that when the Passenger purchases a package on the page, the cost of the base rate will be deducted from the total amount of the Reservation. It is important that you know that flights apply in class zero and for single and/or round trips.

Likewise, it is important that you know that when selecting your package you must do so to travel and stay during May to August 2024.

Remember that the Zero class does not allow changes and is non-refundable, and it only includes one personal item which may be a bag, briefcase, diaper bag, suit bag or small backpack that does not exceed the measurements 45cmX35cmX20cm and that fits perfectly under the seat in front of you.

Additionally, it is important to note that when you use third-party services through Viva Aerobus, such as ground transportation, hotel reservations, car rentals, insurance, or other services offered on its website, you will be subject to the terms and conditions specific to each service provider.

That is, each of these services will be governed by the policies established by the company that offers them.