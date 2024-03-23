Yolanda Díaz completed the first phase of the construction of Sumar this Saturday and underpins her leadership at the head of the new platform. The space that seeks to “recover politics for citizens” by making way for the bipartisanship, has ratified the vice president's list in its founding assembly with 81.6% of the support in a consultation marked by low participation. With the explicit commitment to fight corruption “wherever it comes from”, the head of Labor has warned the Government partner in her intervention. “Anyone who thinks they can do it alone is wrong. Anyone who thinks that it is enough to settle, to stay as we are, is wrong. The only possible path is to take care of the progressive coalition government,” she assured at a time that she recognized as “singularly difficult.”.

Only 8,179 people, 57.6% of the active census – but 11.7% of the 70,000 initial registered voters – have voted in the consultation that was to elect the bulk of the management. The result, proclaimed late in the afternoon at the closing ceremony of the assembly, puts an end to the first stage of the process, which must be completed in the coming weeks and months with the definition of the protocols to be established with the rest of political forces in each territory, until now the main point of friction. Sumar will finally be a project with asymmetric development between communities, which has angered federal organizations such as Izquierda Unida and leaves the debate open until next fall's meeting. The bases of the new platform have also approved the political thesis of the formation (83.05% support), a document that calls for fighting the ideological battle on the right with feminism, environmentalism and labor as central elements; the organizational presentation (82.82%), which establishes the bases of the new platform model, and the ethical code (83.90%) of Sumar.

With these data, which include 780 abstentions and 606 blank, Díaz's candidacy (Sumar Avanza) takes 76 positions in the leadership, while the alternative list (Sumar Baleares) gets four seats. This Saturday's election represents only 70% of the coordination group – the highest governing body between assemblies – and we will still have to wait for the rest of the parties involved in the process – IU, Catalunya en Comú, Verdes Equo, Contigo Navarra and Andalusian People's Initiative—designate their representatives to occupy the remaining 30%. It will be later when that group elects the Executive and endorses the Sumar coordinator, although informally Díaz has already been proclaimed this Saturday.

“We are a Government force, but with our feet in the streets, in the houses, in the supermarkets…”, stressed Díaz, who has called to build organization and “lay down roots” in the municipalities. The vice president has defined Sumar as a project “to human emancipation in the 21st century.”

The list of the head of Labor endorses the trusted core and the bulk of the provisional leadership, with the Minister of Culture and spokesperson for the party, Ernest Urtasun, as number two and the parliamentary spokesperson, Íñigo Errejón, in fourth place. Paula Moreno, economist in charge, together with deputy Lander Martínez, of preparing the organizational document, appears third. Other profiles close to the vice president, such as her political chief of staff, Josep Vendrell, also have a place among the first spots on the ballot.

Sumar's first assembly comes at a difficult time for the coalition's minority partner, which has lost focus in recent months in the midst of a public debate dominated by the amnesty law — and in which its supporting role has not been understood by the entire left—and the political tension between PP and PSOE due to cases of corruption and from which those of Díaz have tried to distance themselves by defending that they are “the greatest dissolver of citizen trust in politics.” “Corruption is not fought with spectacle, it is fought with proposals, seriousness and rigor. Sumar is going to clean up the institutions of corruption,” he stated.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The electoral call in Catalonia after the refusal of Catalunya en Comú – a member of Sumar – to approve the accounts of the Generalitat or the resignation of President Pedro Sánchez to negotiate the Budgets for 2024 also complicate the function of the vice president's group in the Executive. with greater difficulties in giving rise to the social agenda that they claim as their banner. “We have not come to exist, we have come to transform,” said the parliamentary spokesperson, Íñigo Errejón, co-author of the political document along with Marta Lois, absent from the assembly for personal reasons.

After the amendments incorporated into the organizational document, the vice president has ceded power to the forces in the territories (who will have to decide the leadership of their body “by consensus of all parties” or put it to a vote), but maintains control of the state executive. In the last few hours, however, the announcement of a bilateral agreement between Sumar and Más Madrid that represents de facto The refusal of the new formation to develop its own structure in the community – it will work in joint bodies – has unleashed the ire of other relevant actors in the region, such as Izquierda Unida, the majority force in municipalities such as Rivas, one of its historical strongholds. “If that thesis were true, they would have broken up with us,” the coordinator of IU Madrid, Álvaro Aguilera, warned this Saturday in the same assembly room in a climate of tension between organizations. In a message fundamentally in an internal key, the Minister of Youth and Children, also a candidate for the coordination of IU, Sira Rego, has defended the construction of a “plural space”, where everyone is “comfortable, with the same rights and standing of equality.” “We do all this from political affection, but from our autonomy and from our roots,” she claimed. In this unequal configuration, Díaz's party has also specified that it will not develop organically in Catalonia, where they already feel represented by the common people.

“With this assembly, Sumar comes of age. Stronger, more organized, with clear ideas and ready to face the challenges that lie ahead of us as a country,” the party's spokesperson, Ernest Urtasun, proclaimed in the morning at the opening of the assembly. In his brief speech, the spokesperson also called for building an organization at a time that has nothing to do with the wave of mobilization promoted after 15-M and in which Podemos emerged. In a veiled way, the minister referred to the political force founded by Pablo Iglesias. “We have not come to repeat anyone's steps,” he stated in clear reference to the mistakes made.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_