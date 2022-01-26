free fire will give his own account in the ring, as a very special collaboration with AAA will bring new content to the battle royale.

On the occasion of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the wrestling company, Bermuda will have some figures from the pancracy as guests.

La Parka, Psycho Clown, Mr. Iguana Y Venom will join free fire with outfits and accessories that you can not miss.

The parka of the Triple A it will be joined as a new skin with which you can go around Bermuda and finish off your rivals, although you will also be able to wear a belt on top.

Psycho Clown will also have his homage through his mask, and Mr Iguana will do its grain of sand free fire with a peculiar and striking backpack.

Last but not least, Venom will appear portrayed in a Gloo Wall, to protect you from the shots.

If you are one of those who enjoys going hand-to-hand, you can also use the ‘green edge’ katana, with which you will impose respect on your rivals.

This collaboration with Triple A will regularly bring additional content to the game, so we’re sure to see a lot more familiar faces in 2022.

It is worth mentioning that the content that we will see will not be limited to the game, since we will also see some of free fire in real life, although we still don’t know how.

The Triple A It has been promoting the sport and spectacle of wrestling for 30 years, conquering the Mexican public and other countries with its quality.

It has important massive events such as Triplemania, When Worlds Collide Y King of Kings, which attract the attention of all kinds of viewers, from children to adults.

