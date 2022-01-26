When choosing tires for a hybrid or electric vehicle, the most popular features are safety, stability, low rolling resistance and low noise levels. A new arrival in the Hakkapeliitta R5 family is the Hakkapeliitta R5 EV: conceived and developed with environmentally friendly technology, the Hakkapeliitta R5 EV offers maximum safety, comfort and greater range for electric and hybrid vehicles.

“Electric cars are quieter than traditional car models and therefore less rolling noise becomes a matter of comfort – he has declared Hannu OnnelaSenior Engineer at Nokian Tires – In designing the new Hakkapeliitta R5, we have made great strides in terms of quiet driving characteristics. This is important because we want motorists to be able to be calm inside the car and minimize noise pollution in the environment. The new Hakkapeliitta R5 EV is perfect for a modern electric vehicle. ” The only noises electric vehicles usually generate are caused by wind resistance or by tires. When designing the Hakkapeliitta R5 EV, Nokian Tires paid particular attention to sound wave isolation. While noise levels are already low on the passenger car model, the Technology SilentDrive pushes driving comfort to the maximum. Exceptionally low sound levels are achieved by adding a layer of acoustic foam to the inner lining of the tire. SilentDrive ™ technology is included in all sizes of the Hakkapeliitta R5 EV.

Additionally, electric vehicles typically have high horsepower and weigh more than cars with internal combustion engines. This imposes specific requirements for tires. To meet this kind of demandthe Hakkapeliitta R5 EV features a stronger structure and a reinforced tread profile with an extra amount of rubber. Its strong structure offers superior stability, while the tread is designed to withstand high torque and high wheel loads. Finally, lower rolling resistance extends the vehicle’s range. To further lower rolling resistance, the Green Trace compound has been specifically optimized for use on electric vehicles. The aerodynamic sidewall design of the tire minimizes air resistance, as all lettering is incorporated.