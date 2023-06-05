Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, in partnership with Careem Bike, announced the provision of free Careem Bike rides for its customers on June 10, in celebration of World Environment Day, which falls on June 5 of each year.

Bicycles will be provided at 186 stations across the Emirate of Dubai, for an unlimited number of trips, provided that the duration of one trip does not exceed 45 minutes.

This initiative is a distinguished model of partnership between the government and the private sector, to implement the directives of the wise leadership, represented in transforming Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city, in addition to aligning it with the strategy and goals of the authority, in achieving community leadership within the framework of sustainability work, by launching community activities in support of issues. environmental.

Customers can take advantage of the free ride offer on Saturday, June 10 through the Careem app by selecting “BIKE” under the “GO” section on the home screen. Customers can also choose the “One Day” pass and benefit from a free ride using the code. “FREE” which gives them 24-hour access to the service. Participants will be required to enter credit card details, but they will not be charged.

The Roads and Transport Authority affirmed its commitment to participate in global events, particularly the celebration of World Environment Day, by encouraging individuals to adopt initiatives that contribute to reducing carbon emissions and promoting the concept of sustainable and environmentally friendly mobility, in addition to motivating society groups to adopt healthy practices and increase Their awareness of relying on flexible means of transportation in leisure time and exercise.