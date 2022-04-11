Freddy Rincón continues in critical condition at the Imbanaco Clinic, in Cali, where he was transferred from Monday morning, after suffering a traffic accident.

At 3 pm, the clinic issued a new medical report, specifying the current situation of Rincón, who was diagnosed with a severe head injury.

After two hours and 45 minutes of operation, the clinic reported that his status is “prognosis reserved” and that he will have 72 hours of observation.

Last medical part

“He underwent surgery, a surgery of 2 hours and 45 minutes, once operated, he has been transferred to the intensive care unit, his condition, taking into account the very delicate findings, is very critical, his prognosis is reserved, we insist, condition critical for which we will continue to deploy everything it requires. It should be clear that his prognosis remains very guarded“, said Laureano Quintero, the medical chief of the Imbanaco Clinic.

According to the authorities’ report, Rincón and four other people were injured after the traffic accident, which occurred in the south of Cali, on Calle 5 with Carrera 34.

Rincón was transferred to be evaluated by the doctors on duty, after his car collided with a Mio service feeder bus.

Rincón, 55, is a glory of Colombian soccer, he was part of the generation of the National Team that qualified for three consecutive World Cups (1990, 1994 and 1998).

SPORTS

more sports news