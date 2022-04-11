Earthquake today in the province of Rome. Magnitude 3.4 for the shock felt this evening. The earthquake, located by Sala Sismica Ingv-Roma, was recorded 2 km southwest of Ciciliano (Rome) at a depth of 10 km. According to what is learned from the fire brigade, at the moment there are no reports of damage.

L’epicenter of the shock between the municipalities of Ciciliano, Sambuci and Cerreto Laziale. The event was also felt by the population of the capital, the firefighters explain on twitter.