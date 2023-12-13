Freddy Guarin reappeared this Wednesday on his social networks to record a special meeting he had with an old friend, the footballer James Rodriguez.

Guarín and James became great companions in the past. They shared a squad in the Porto from Portugal and also in the Colombian National Team.



Freddy was recently at the legends game of the Conmebolwhere he reappeared in Guayos, after his retirement from professional football.

Now he had a meeting with James in which, according to what he said, they talked about life and football.

Guarín calls James, boy, and says that's what he's always called him. “Today I saw myself with the boy @ jamesrodriguez10 as I say with love… We chatted and remembered pleasant moments that we experienced in life and football,” Guarín wrote on his Instagram account, along with a photo of both of them.

James, who is recovering from a physical ailment, was not far behind and responded: “Boy, it's good to see you.”

The meeting would have been in Miami, where both have been these days. James, in fact, was recently at an NBA game:

