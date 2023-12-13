Volkswagen Navarra has begun this Monday the series production exclusively for Europe of the new T-Cross, a model that was launched on December 21, 2018, and that now receives “a profound update to continue occupying a leading position among SUVs.” compact.”

It is an urban crossover model with an affordable price, extensive standard equipment and great versatility. With a length of 4.11 m and a height of 1.58 m, it is 54 mm and 138 mm larger than the Polo respectively.

The basic version already covers practically any need in terms of utility, security and connectivity. Additionally, there are plenty of combinations and design possibilities that allow for additional customization. The T-Cross is even more urban than the T-Roc and more compact than the Tiguan, but equally sophisticated.

Since its launch, the Landaben factory has produced 693,611 T-Cross. The first car in series production was a T-Cross with R-Line finish, in “grape yellow” color (a solid, striking and sporty yellow), with a 150 HP 1.5 TSI gasoline engine, DSG transmission, and which is destined for the Slovak Republic. The market introduction of the new model will take place during the first quarter of 2024.

From the outside, the renewed T-Cross is immediately recognizable by the new design of its front and rear, with new integrated LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and LED taillights. The IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights are a completely new development from Volkswagen and are offered for the first time in the T-Cross.

The main element of the interior of the new T-Cross is the independent screen of the infotainment system. The standard touchscreen measures 20.3 cm (eight inches) diagonal; The top-of-the-range version has a 9.2-inch screen with a diagonal of 23.4 cm. In addition, all versions will be equipped as standard with digital instrumentation. The T-Cross's dashboard has also been completely redesigned and features significantly higher quality, smooth surface materials. The same happens in the front door trims of the Style and R-Line versions.

Volkswagen T-Cross



FP





The company has highlighted that the T-Cross has always had one of the most spacious and versatile interiors of all compact SUVs, a well-distributed space for up to five people, a rear bench that can be moved by 140 millimeters and an extremely flexible trunk.

When all seats are occupied, the T-Cross offers a boot capacity of between 385 liters and 455 if loaded to the height of the rear seatbacks. When the rear bench is folded down (60:40 ratio), a flat loading surface is created with a storage volume of up to 1,281 liters (loaded to the height of the front seat backrests). In addition, the passenger seat can be folded down as standard from the Life equipment. The continuous loading surface from rear to front is 2,398 mm long and can store everything from surfboards to paragliders.

Volkswagen has also increased the tow hook load of the TCross by a considerable margin, from 55 to 75 kg. In this way, the new TCross offers a greater margin of capacity when towing a heavy trailer. At the same time, the maximum permissible weight of bicycles that can be transported on a bicycle carrier mounted directly on the trailer hitch is increased, relevant for the transport of electric bicycles.

The new T-Cross is one of the only vehicles in its class in the world that can be optionally equipped with Travel Assist for greater longitudinal and lateral control of the vehicle. Depending on the traffic ahead and the permitted speed, the T-Cross can control the vehicle's speed with automatic acceleration and braking. Within the system limits, Travel Assist can also include speed limits, curves and roundabouts in its control interventions. At the same time, Lane Assist can help keep the vehicle in its lane. The new T-Cross models are powered by Volkswagen's well-known and efficient TSI engines with outputs of 70 kW, 85 kW and 110 kW2.

Aesthetic and mechanical improvements



The head of Sales, Marketing and Aftersales of the Volkswagen brand, Imelda Labbé, stated that “we have listened carefully to our customers and have systematically built on the strengths of the T-Cross.” «The renewed design, the new infotainment system and the higher quality of the entire interior have been oriented towards the next premium vehicle segment. “Our compact SUV offers plenty of space for a family of five, plenty of storage space, economical engines and a high level of safety,” she noted.

For his part, the president of Volkswagen Navarra, Michael Hobusch, has highlighted the “excellent work of all the factory teams to further raise the qualitative level of the vehicle to take it to a higher segment and offer a great car that satisfies the desires of our clients.

The president of the Volkswagen Navarra works council, Alfredo Morales, stated that “with this new product, we continue to take firm steps towards the continuity and improvement of a plant and its workforce with a great future.”