Freddy Mercury, the legendary lead singer of Queen, had a short-lived career as a solo singer, which failed to get off the ground. Despite what the biographical film of the British rock star tells, “Bohemian Rhapsody“, he did not venture as a soloist due to internal problems in the band. On the contrary, in parallel to satisfying his personal musical concerns, she continued to fulfill Queen’s presentations and activities.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0wdxj8-mAU Barcelona was the most successful musical collaboration between Freddie Mercury and Montserrat Caballé. Video: Youtube/Queens Official

While he was preparing his second solo album, a meeting with the opera singer Montserrat Caballe made me prioritize creating a collaboration album with her. Months after making this decision, he decided definitively cancel the production of his new solo album. Both artists formed a very strong musical and personal bond, therefore, the Spanish singer was part of the loved ones who accompanied Freddie in his last days.

“We had the opportunity to create songs where they all have meaning. I was excited because we were doing something very special and that doesn’t happen often; you’re not always lucky enough to sing with someone who is leaving, who knows it, and be performing with him his last goodbye”, mentioned Caballé during an interview for the EFE agency.

Mercury and Caballé: an unbreakable bond

Since he saw her sing in the Royal Opera House London, in 1983, Freddie Mercury learned that Montserrat Caballé was his favorite female singer. After hearing statements from the Queen vocalist, during a television program, assuring that her dream was to do a duet with her, the opera singer contacted her representatives to make it possible.

Montserrat Caballé was one of the first to know that Freddie Mercury had HIV. Photo: La Rambla Barcelona

Thus, both artists would meet at the Ritz Hotel in Barcelona and an unbreakable friendship would be born, based on respect for the other’s musical work. It was in this first meeting that the foundations were laid for the development of their most famous duet, “Barcelona”. This song would become the opening anthem of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Unfortunately, the public could not witness the duet at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, as the British singer died on November 24, 1991, due to HIV bronchopneumonia. The Catalan soprano performed at the funeral of her dear friend, interpreting the aria “D’amor sull’ali rosee” from the opera “Il trovatore”, authored by Giuseppe Verdi.

What is the unpublished song by Freddie Mercury that Queen presented?

For years it was thought that “These are the days of our lives” was the singer’s last recording. In this iconic black and white video, Freddie Mercury made his last appearance as a farewell to his audience months before his passing. The video clip clearly reflects the deterioration of his health.

Queen had its heyday in the 70s, with Freddie Mercury as leader of the group. Photo: Telam

“Face it alone” is the first unreleased Mercury song to be released in more than eight years. Since the singer’s death in 1991, Queen have released a number of new tracks featuring their late singer. In 2014, they shared the “Queen Forever” compilation album, made up of songs recorded in the ’80s that the band claimed had been “forgotten.”

