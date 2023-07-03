Man armed with knife sows terror in children’s soccer match, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Man tries to stab another in a soccer game.
Man tries to stab another in a soccer match.
Fight in a youth soccer match in Spain.
Moments of panic were experienced in a children’s football match in Spain when a fight broke out that almost ended in tragedy.
It all happened when a fight broke out between fans, during a match for the IberCup Andalucía 2023, at the facilities of the Santa María Polo Club in Sotogrande, Cadiz, Spain.
knife in hand
In the middle of the fight, a man pulled out a knife and tried to stab another, but the parents who were in the place prevented the tragedy, amid screams.
The images went viral, and it is seen how the man manages to hurt another subject in the face.
Some local media report that it would be a fight between relatives of the little players.
SPORTS
#Man #armed #knife #sows #terror #childrens #soccer #match #video
