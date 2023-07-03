Monday, July 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Man armed with knife sows terror in children’s soccer match, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Man armed with knife sows terror in children’s soccer match, video

Close


Close

fight fans

Man tries to stab another in a soccer game.

Man tries to stab another in a soccer match.

Fight in a youth soccer match in Spain.

Moments of panic were experienced in a children’s football match in Spain when a fight broke out that almost ended in tragedy.

It all happened when a fight broke out between fans, during a match for the IberCup Andalucía 2023, at the facilities of the Santa María Polo Club in Sotogrande, Cadiz, Spain.

knife in hand

In the middle of the fight, a man pulled out a knife and tried to stab another, but the parents who were in the place prevented the tragedy, amid screams.

The images went viral, and it is seen how the man manages to hurt another subject in the face.

Some local media report that it would be a fight between relatives of the little players.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Man #armed #knife #sows #terror #childrens #soccer #match #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Freddie Mercury: why did you cancel a solo album by Montserrat Caballé?

Freddie Mercury: why did you cancel a solo album by Montserrat Caballé?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result