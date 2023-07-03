Preview third stageAlmost all renowned sprinters will be present in this Tour de France 2023, but it won’t be until the third day that they finally get their money’s worth. Unfortunately for Fabio Jakobsen, Dylan Groenewegen and the rest, they will not be presented with a billiard flat course today.

The start will be given at 13.15 in Amorebieta-Etxano. Although it is a sprint ride on paper, the road surface rises considerably in the first kilometers. With legs still tired from the first two stages, the riders will start after less than ten kilometers on the Côte de Trabakua, a 4.1 kilometer long climb with an average gradient of 5.4 percent. Sprinters will undoubtedly hope that a leading group will immediately receive the blessing of the peloton and that there will be no heavy racing. But luckily: after the Trabakua there is plenty of time to make the possible connection again. The Côte de Milloi, Col d’Itziar and Côte d’Orioko Benta are the last obstacles on Spanish soil. After 134.1 kilometres, the Tour caravan crosses the French border and the sprint trains can slowly but surely be put into position.

• View the stage schedule, the results and all rankings here

• Watch all our videos from the Tour de France here

Mass sprint coming up?

With just over thirty kilometers to go, the town of Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle is on the route. The individual time trial started there five years ago and Tom Dumoulin was one beat ahead of Chris Froome after 31 kilometers. Will we get another Dutch winner in this region today? Jakobsen and Groenewegen are then the right people, although the danger for them mainly comes from Belgium: Jasper Philipsen is the top favorite today. With Mathieu van der Poel, who was not completely involved in the first two stages, he has a luxurious sprint tractor. Other men to watch – if it turns out to be a sprint – are Caleb Ewan, Sam Welsford, Biniam Girmay, Phil Bauhaus, Jordi Meeus, Alexander Kristoff, Mads Pedersen and of course Mark Cavendish. Is he already writing history today by booking his 35th stage victory in the Tour de France? And what does Wout van Aert do after his second place in San Sebastián? Check out today’s stage profile below.





The 3rd stage Tour de France 2023 in short:

• Ride type: flat ride

• Distance: 193.5 kilometers

• Start: 1.15 pm in Amorebieta-Etxano

• Finish: between 5:27 PM and 5:51 PM in Bayonne

