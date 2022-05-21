“Freakazoid!”, called in Latin America “Phenomenon”, was one of the most remembered cartoons of the 90s. Created by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini, it was produced by Steven Spielberg and hit the small screen in 1995.

Now, after more than 25 years, the cartoon that focuses on the alter ego of Dexter Douglas, a 16-year-old boy, will come to streaming hbo max on May 21, 2022.

Freakazoid is the alter ego of Dexter Douglas. Photo: SBT

Who is Freak?

Dexter Douglas is a 16-year-old teenager who, due to an error in his computer, is absorbed by it, giving him superpowers that include strength, endurance, speed, agility, and a bit of madness.

These changes make him a superhero with a fearsome and powerful force, who defends freedom and justice, but who can easily be distracted if a bear appears riding a motorcycle.

The official HBO Max Twitter account was in charge of announcing that the two complete seasons of “Phenomenon” They will be available on their platform from Saturday May 21.

HBO Max announces the arrival date of “Fenomenoid” to its catalog. Photo: Twitter

Although it only had two seasons, these were enough for the public to fall in love with the character, and it was due in large part to the ingenuity of Steven Spielberg, who was in charge of producing it.

The character appeared again in 2020 in a special episode of “Teen Titans Go!”.