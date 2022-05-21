Being a champion with Millonarios is an obsession installed in Alberto Gamero’s head. He accompanies him from the moment he gets up, while he trains, while he watches soccer, reads about soccer and talks about soccer. when he goes back to bed and she falls asleep the idea doesn’t rest, it’s like a desire trapped in her hair, so that it doesn’t escape.

Everything is fine for now. His Millionaires ranked first, he looks solid, he plays well, he seduces, but Gamero is not distracted by the praise, he knows better than anyone that the home run is like a new championship, starting Sunday against Bucaramanga (5:30 pm Win + TV), and he doesn’t want anything to disturb his dream of going to the final and being champion.

Hand in hand with Gamero

Is Millionaires ready to look for the final?

We are optimistic. We know that the road is hard, there are seven teams with the same goal as ours to be champions. We’ve already met one goal and that’s good, which was to qualify that way, and now, with this hard road, we’re working hard to support what we want.

Would the title be the icing on the cake for you?

That can be said. We have done a project with the institution and we have had good, important, beautiful moments, and we want, not only the fans, but all of us, the title, and we are working on it; The title is not achieved by saying ‘I’m going to be champion’, but by working, and we do our best to achieve it.

What did Gamero learn from the title that escaped him a year ago?

We had a payroll with many problems, players with covid, expelled, injured, we did not arrive with the full team; Now I see the team with the most spare parts, players with more games, with more experience, that can help us on this path.

Millionaires is in full swing now?

We are very optimistic about this challenge ahead of us. The team is doing important things, we are working well, we have our feet on the ground, which is the best of all. We know that we have not achieved our ultimate goal, which is the title. I see this team motivated, capable and with more games and experience. We know that we are in a tough group because it is no secret that Nacional, Junior and even Bucaramanga finished very well, but we have that feeling, that longing to reach a final again.

When you saw the draw, and saw the rivals, what did you think?

Alberto Gamero, DT of Millionaires.

I never got my hopes up, because I think that all the teams that entered are strong: Envigado with a good season, La Equidad has been playing very well, Medellín, which is advancing further in the League than it has in the Cup, and Tolima is very strong, so believe me idea that I was going to find a strong group, here the only thing was not being with Tolima, for the rest, and I did not understand it, we are first and we started as locals and ended up as visitors, so being first does not guarantee anything. Now you have to be first.

Now you have to be first.

What will be the indication before starting this final stretch?

That we have not achieved anything, that we have a goal ahead of us, that we have done good things but now the desserts come, after a good dish like the one we had, we must have a good dessert, they know it, but I see a humble group , involved in what is, united. Not only the group, but the board of directors that is in constant communication with us. We are all united. That motivates us. It is already from Sunday (today) to get the 3 points to view the final.

There is a good atmosphere in the team, and a good countenance in you, does that mean that there is a certain mystique in Millionaires?

The most beautiful families are the ones that are united, and this Millionaires is that, a united family, we all support each other, we love each other, we are united from the first player to the prop.

Are the young people you have led by the hand ripe for the challenge?

Yes, I see them more mature. If you realize, today (Daniel) Ruiz, who is one of the youngest starters, already has three homers on him, and a final. I see young people gaining experience, and those who don’t have it, are assimilating it. And they have the support of those with experience, that is essential. There is unity, collaboration and trust.

Alberto Gamero, Millionaires coach. Photo: Louis Ramirez. Dimayor/VizzorImage

How do you see Ruiz to take on this challenge?

Calm, serene, looking for the best form for the home run. I see him with his feet on the ground, I don’t see him distracted, he doesn’t think about anything else, he is thinking about fighting for the title and being champion; he still has to learn a lot, maybe he is not the Ruiz that we all want, but he is doing very well, he is hard-working, judicious, attends, and that helps him grow.

What is the secret of the Gamero method?

First it was the trust of the directors, what I spoke with them, we were clear: to do a long-term project, today we are going to be 3 years old and what we talk about is being done, and when you have confidence, you feel calm. We have had a project that was to consolidate a team, we did it, that Millonarios had many players of its own, that it be a young team, we are doing everything, but that they know that this is tied to a result, to fight for the first places, we are doing well.

How is your training? See also Juve market: Arsenal woo Kulusevski, Ramsey and Arthur

I like that the player learns something in training, that he takes something with him, that he knows why he does it, what he intends what he does, that if he makes a mistake he knows what needs to be corrected; On a day-to-day basis, what we do most is correct and strengthen. We meet the group from 8:30 to 9 am And 90 percent arrive at 7:30, and we begin to do complementary, individual work, and that is every day. They know that they will learn.

Today Millionaires play what you want?

Yes, I have to be realistic, and we are improving, this is not the limit, there are errors, that is why on a day-to-day basis we correct a lot, but there are also virtues and as we play the team adapts more and we implement different things .

Are they going to find the top now?

We hope so, if we find it we will have many possibilities to fight for the title, we hope for a high limit, a consolidation and an improvement of the mistakes we make.

Can not having a scorer play against Millonarios in these instances?

We don’t have a goalscorer, but we have players who score goals, and that’s also important. In the group, the one who wears the most is Junior, 28; National, 26; Bucaramanga, 25, and we with 23 are not so far away, and the statistics say that we are the first with the most shots, we have to improve our aim. We have scorers, but they are not on a streak.

You say that you never improvise… that you plan everything, is that so?

When we do something it is because we have prepared it, trained it. I have always characterized myself for that, I don’t improvise, I don’t like it, I like to prepare what can be presented, there are games that turn out differently and you have to have a plan B.

Is Gamero the DT of the moment in Colombia?

No, no, not at all. I consider myself a coach who is learning, who likes to work and who wants to evolve, improve every day, and I know that there are very good coaches here, of the 8 classified, 6 are Colombian, which means that there are good coaches. We have to value ourselves more.

How do you feel when other technicians, like Juan Carlos Osorio, or figures like Pibe Valderrama praise your work?

Alberto Gamero, Millionaires coach. Photo: John Paul Wheel. TIME

That is where one feels calmer, but with more responsibility, when those characters who know about football speak, one says, here we have teachers like Osorio, who trained in England, here he left things, innovation that must be looked at , when they talk about one for me it is satisfaction, but it is a responsibility that comes to one.

Today there is talk of Gamero as an option for the National Team…

I only thank the people who trust me, who give my name, I have listened to the audio of Pibe, by (Juan Carlos) Osorio, that is great for me. That such characters risk giving one confidence for a larger team is nice, but I’m down to earth. Perfect God timing, I just work.

And does that time indicate that it’s title time with Millionaires?

If He allows that this is the hour, we will achieve it.

What are Gamero’s dreams?

Today’s is to be a champion with Millonarios, it’s the biggest dream I have. The second, it is not a secret that every DT wants to lead his team, it is another dream, one day. And the other is to go direct abroad. That motivates me, forces me to work more, to study more, to prepare myself better. But in the short term, I want to be champion with Millonarios.

Today’s is to be a champion with Millonarios, it’s the biggest dream I have. The second, it is not a secret that every DT wants to lead his team, it is another dream, one day Alberto Gamero

What seduces you from the outside?

I like Spanish football. I was there for a while. I saw the work methodology, I saw games, it’s one of the leagues that I love.

Which DT do you admire in the world?

What Klopp is doing is impressive, Guardiola himself, Ancelotti. There are technicians that one looks at, analyzes and one says, I hope my team plays like this.

How are you doing with criticism?

I hardly pay attention to the press, for 5 or 6 years, I even see the games without volume. What I am saying is that one has to be calm, accept criticism, the constructive ones are very good, I don’t like the destructive ones. Sometimes you go to the street and they tell you, ‘teacher, hold on’, and I say how bad they are talking about me, heh. But I don’t listen. I am relaxed. My life is football, I breathe, I watch, I read, I play football…

To resume as we started, will the cherry be missing so that everything you have done is remembered…?

God willing, we have a hard but not impossible road, we are working well, with our feet on the ground, aware, but with arguments, work and vocation that we can achieve it.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of THE TIME

@PabloRomeroET

