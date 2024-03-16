GUASAVE, SINALOA.- The Frayles de Guasave, after a few days of rest, tonight will welcome Pioneros de Los Mochis, in what will be the fourth series of the 2024 season of the Chevron Cibacopa League.

The classic will be held at the Luis Estrada Medina gym, starting at 7:15 p.m. while tomorrow these squads will meet again, but this time it will be at the CUM, at 5:00 p.m.

How do they get there

The cassock team will seek to rediscover the path of victory, with the aim of placing itself in a better position in the general table.

The Frayles for these commitments arrive with a record of 1-5 in wins and lost, while the visitors have a record of 2-6.

The stars

The Argentine coach Lucas Zurita, from the Carmelites, will send a quintet made up of David Sloan, Brent Jackson, Michael Henry, JD Miller and Torren Jones.

While Dante Powers, Cameron Burhannon, Luis Ochoa, Daniel Trasviña and Myrom Molina will be available on the bench, in addition to the youth players Eduardo López, Leonel Medina and Melchor Véliz.

For their part, Pioneros, who are directed by Derrick Alston, They will take the Estrada Medina court as follows: Marcus Evans, Jordan Allen, Marquise Godwin, Raphialey Putney,

In turn, Da'Rell Domineck, Nigel Hawkins, Óscar Calvillo, Roberto Rivera, Ricardo Rodríguez, Juan Baldenebro, Benji Gibb and Ricardo Juárez will be waiting for their coach's call to take action.