Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/16/2024 – 19:39

Wanna Brito from Amapá established, this Saturday (16), a new world record for the shot put event in the F32 class (exclusive for athletes with high-grade movement disorders in the entire torso and in both arms and legs). She reached the mark of 7m85cm during the opening stage of the Loterias Caixa Athletics Circuit, which is being held at the Paralympic Training Center, in São Paulo.

The World Record is hers! With a mark of 7.85m, Wanna Brito is the World record holder in the shot put on the Paralympic Circuit #LoteriasCaixa. Congratulations, Wanna! pic.twitter.com/3Ecb0sfoYu — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) March 16, 2024

With this throw, the 27-year-old athlete surpassed the old world record for the event by two centimeters, which was set by Russian Evgueniia Galaktionova in a competition in the city of Cheboksary (Russia) in August 2023. “I'm working hard to make this happen. , I'm very happy, this record is very important for me and for those who work with me. But I'm sure I can do more”, declared the woman from Amapá, diagnosed with cerebral palsy (lack of oxygenation in the brain) at birth.

Also this Saturday, Izabela Gomes set a new Americas record in the F11 class discus throw event (athletes with low visual acuity without light perception) with the mark of 40m12cm. In this way, she broke a record that had stood for 23 years, since the American Lisa Banta reached 38m66cm, in October 2000, during the Sydney Paralympic Games.