Legal Counsel, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, warned against opening fake links that reach individuals through social media and programs, as what are known as “hackers” can penetrate electronic devices and seize individuals’ personal and banking data, passwords, and commit several crimes against victims, including Extortion, threats and exploitation.

Al-Sharif stated, in episodes broadcast by “Emirates Today”, through its platforms, to shed light on the most prominent recently issued laws, that the Emirati legislator, in Article 10 of the Rumors Law, tightened the penalty for this act, with temporary imprisonment, and a fine of no less than 500,000 dirhams and not more than Two million dirhams, or one of these two penalties, for anyone who circumvents the protocol address of the information network, using an address belonging to others, or by any other means, with the intention of committing a crime or preventing its detection.

He explained that the protocol address, with a simple definition, is what is called in English “IP Internet Protocol”, and this is the address to which the Internet is connected in every connection to the information network, noting that, in order to reach this address, the hackers send a link to the victim, so that he Opens it, then takes over his account, gets to know all the secrets of his device, opens the camera and takes pictures of the victim or his family, plays with settings, prints his pictures, and goes even further by changing the password, and becomes the control of the victim’s device.

Al-Sharif stressed that such people deserve punishment, pointing out that the legislator decided the punishment if the hacker had the intent to commit a crime or prevent it from being detected, suggesting that the punishment be for such people if it was proven that they entered our data and stole the protocol address without the need for criminal intent, or that Intent is presumed in such cases and does not need to be proven.



