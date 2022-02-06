The participation of the Rayados de Monterrey in the 2021 Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates was a complete failure for the most expensive payroll in Mexican soccer, shameful and shameful was the debut and farewell of the representative of Concacaf and Liga MX.
No one expected that the Sultana del Norte team was going to offer such a deplorable match against an Egyptian team that had more than 10 casualties and that was how the Al Ahly he kicked them out of the competition by the slightest difference 1-0.
And it is that with everything and that the Monterrey club was diminished during the previous days of the meeting in the concentration due to the fact that 10 selected went to the FIFA Date to represent their selections and the majority arrived between 48 and 72 hours before the commitment, no There is no excuse for not having fulfilled this commitment.
La Pandilla has one of the best valued squads in the American continent given the quality of its soccer players, who were expected to be able to bring out the caste at times like these, however, the null collective operation led them to failure.
For the albiazul fans it was an inconceivable defeat and for the rest of the Mexican fans it left a bitter taste in the mouth and a total disappointment of a team from which much more was expected, after last year their staunch rival reached the grand final against Bayern Munich in what was his first participation in a Club World Cup.
Unlike the team from Monterrey, which was their fifth participation in a Club World Cup and they have never been able to reach the final, achieving mediocre results in most of their performances.
Win five times Concacaf Champions League It’s easy to say, but it’s not, but it’s incredible that they can’t replicate that good level every time they participate in the Club World Cup.
Now, the Mexican team will have to settle for looking for fifth place in the competition when facing the Al-Jazeera, where in addition, they will seek to win so as not to become the worst participation of a Mexican club in this competition.
