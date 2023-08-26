Franklin, the phenomenon that caused various havoc in some Caribbean countries, including Colombia, it reached the category of hurricane in the open waters of the Atlantic.

After crossing the Dominican Republic, a country where several floods and at least two deaths were reported, the now hurricane continues its trajectory to the north.

As reported by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Hurricane was located 505 kilometers from the island of Grand Turcos, the main of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Its winds register speeds of 120 kilometers per hour, which places it in category 1.

“Continued strengthening is forecast, and Franklin could become a major hurricane early next week.”

The NHC trajectory charts indicate that Franklin could become at least a Category 3 hurricane, that is, with winds greater than 210 kilometers per hour.

The entity issued an alert to the inhabitants of the east coast of the United States, because even if the hurricane is far away, it can produce dangerous currents.

“Distant hurricanes can be deadly. Even if they are far away, they can produce dangerous currents and waves,” says the communication, which emphasizes the importance of “Don’t assume the ocean is safe, even if the weather is good.”

11AM 26 Aug: Although #franklin is forecast to pass well offshore the east coast of the US Franklin is capable of producing deadly rip currents and waves this weekend into early next week along portions of the east coast. Check the forecast before you go https://t.co/JttG4XipJ4 pic.twitter.com/NEcRIAAVoJ —National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2023

The NHC also launched an alert to the countries that make up the Yucatan peninsula, that is, Mexico, Belize and Guatemala.

The entity registered a low pressure over the northwest of the Caribbean Sea, so it is likely that a tropical depression will be generated during the weekend.

“Florida and Cuba must also continue the monitoring process over the weekend,” the organization posted on its Twitter account (now X).

8AM 26 Aug: A disturbance in the Yucatan channel continues to show signs of organization. Interest in the Yucatan, W Cuba and Florida need to continue to monitor the progress of this system through the weekend. Stay up to date with the latest at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/I3aRhxenYs —National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2023

