In 2022, Antarctica witnessed one such remarkable event, with the complete failure of four of the five known emperor penguin breeding coloniesin particular, the central and eastern regions of the Bellingshausen Sea were the hardest hit, with some areas having experienced a 100% loss of sea ice concentration. This ecological disaster has cast a sinister light on the impact of climate change and its devastating effects on Antarctica’s vulnerable ecosystems.

A recent study conducted by researchers from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) has revealed this devastating reality, thanks to satellite images that bear witness to the sad fate of these colonies: none of the chicks in the affected colonies survivedscoring the first documented case of such extensive reproductive failure among emperor penguins yet experts believe that this is just a taste of what the future may hold.

If current trends related to climate change are not mitigated, over 90% of emperor penguin colonies risk being ‘almost extinct’ by the end of the century.

What causes the criticality of the emperor penguins?

The survival of emperor penguins – known for their adaptation to the harsh Antarctic environment – is closely linked to stable sea ice, known as “fast ice”, which remains firmly connected to the shore for most of the year, from April to January. These giants of the cold waters of Antarctica lay their eggs during the Antarctic winter, between May and June, however the eggs hatch after about 65 days, but the chicks do not develop the wing feathers or waterproof feathers necessary to face the world outside – to hunt and survive – until December or January.

The 2022 breeding season began like many other years, in a similar way to the previous ones, but then came the disaster, with the turning point that came in conjunction with the fast ice that broke and retreated frighteningly early, recording one of the historic lows, almost on par with the summer of 2021. This has had catastrophic consequences for the emperor penguin colonies in the Bellingshausen Sea area, west of the Antarctic Peninsula, whose colony size ranges from 630 to 3500 breeding pairs.

Of the five breeding colonies in this region, only Rothschild Island managed to escape this doom. The other four locations were deprived of the presence of chicks. Despite the efforts of researchers, no chicks could be located in the other four colonies.

Doctor Peter Fretwell, main author of studycommented:

“We have never seen such a large reproductive failure of emperor penguins in a single season. The loss of sea ice during the Antarctic summer made it extremely difficult for the displaced chicks to survive.”

It is likely that these juvenile emperor penguins were victims of extreme cold or drowning, unable to develop the waterproof feathers that would have ensured their survival. Dr Caroline Holmes, polar climate scientist at BAS, pointed out that the loss of sea ice poses a serious and growing threat to the survival of these creatures. Recent years have witnessed the collapse of sea ice extent records, casting a shadow over the fates of vulnerable species such as emperor penguins.

However, this catastrophe is just the tip of the iceberg. Future projections are even more disturbing. BAS experts say more than 90% of emperor penguin colonies could be on the verge of extinction by the end of the century if climate change is not tackled decisively. This is a wake-up call for a world that needs to get serious about mitigating its effects.

The impact of this ecological disaster goes beyond the mere loss of chicks. Emperor penguins play a crucial role in the Antarctic ecosystem. They represent a vital link in the food chain, predators of fish and squid that contribute to the balance of the entire marine ecosystem. Every individual counts, and the loss of entire colonies threatens the integrity of the ecosystem and the survival of many other species that depend on this food chain.

The life cycle of emperor penguins is a story of resistance against the most extreme conditions on the planet. The fact that they are adapted to thrive in such an inhospitable environment makes them even more vulnerable to environmental changes. The habit of laying eggs in winter is an act of survival, but requires a stable and predictable environment for the chicks to survive. The lack of sea ice threatens their reproductive cycle and puts their very existence at risk.

One concern is the link between sea ice loss and colony decline. Areas that once provided stability and an environment suitable for breeding have been snatched out of reach. This tragedy is a call to urgent action.

Dr Caroline Holmes, polar climate scientist at BAS, explains that while some changes in sea ice extent are related to natural phenomena such as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, the strength of currents and air pressure systems, recent collapsing sea ice records and warming of the Southern Ocean clearly indicate that global warming is intensifying these extreme conditions.

The crisis affecting the emperor penguins is a call to urgent action. Governments, international organizations and global communities must work together to tackle climate change decisively. There are steps we can take to slow climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, embracing renewable energy sources and protecting critical natural areas.

Additionally, conservation efforts in Antarctica need to be stepped up. Marine protected areas and international agreements to protect Antarctica are key to preserving unique habitats and mitigating the impact of climate change on vulnerable species such as emperor penguins.

Antarctica is a fragile and precious ecosystem, a natural laboratory that offers a window into the Earth’s climatic past and the possible consequences of our current behavior. The collapse of emperor penguin colonies is just a wake-up call to the global impact of climate change. If we don’t act now, we risk losing not only extraordinary species such as emperor penguins, but also the very balance of ecosystems that are vital to the well-being of our planet.

The loss of Antarctica’s emperor penguin colonies in 2022 is a story of ecological devastation, but it should also be a story of inspiration for action. The world has a responsibility to act decisively to tackle climate change and protect our planet’s unique ecosystems. Emperor penguins are a symbol of the challenges we face and the choices we have to make. Their survival depends on our willingness to tackle climate change and pursue a sustainable future for all life on Earth.

Time is running out, and nature is screaming for help.

