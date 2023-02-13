EIt was an accidental finding, said zoo spokeswoman Caroline Liefke: “The animal keepers had noticed that Posi couldn’t walk well and didn’t want to eat.” The X-ray then found an object that turned out to be a pair of glasses after the operation last Wednesday. It is not known how he ended up in the penguin facility.

The hope of being able to remove the hanger through the penguin’s beak was not fulfilled. In the meantime, “Posi” is doing much better, said Liefke. “He’s hungry again – but at the moment he can only swallow small fish.” He can only return to his fellow dogs once the stitches have been removed and the surgical wound has healed sufficiently.

The mishap of “Posi” is not an isolated case, the zoo revealed on its Facebook page. Last summer, a coin had to be removed from the body of penguin “Tweety”. “We hope that we and our animals will be spared such reports in the future,” said the zoo.