The immigration authorities in Frankfurt are still overloaded despite better digitalization. There is no way through the hotline, desks are overflowing with applications. There are no quick solutions to the misery in sight.

EIt was a good year ago that Commerzbank made headlines all over Germany with a supervisory complaint against the Frankfurt immigration authority for inaction: along with 15,000 other unanswered emails in the office's electronic mailbox, there was also an application for a visa extension from a foreign bank employee remained lying. After waiting in vain for eight months for a response from the immigration authorities, his employer raised the alarm because he would have had to release the important employee without a valid visa.

Since then, the authority has been fighting for its reputation and continues its efforts to clear the mountain of requests. There are now more than 20,000: 2,100 old e-mails have still not been answered, 18,500 procedures that have been opened since the end of June via a new online contact form are still open, as head of the public order department Annette Rinn (FDP) recently said at a meeting of the Diversity Committee summarized. This compares to more than 35,000 completed inquiries.