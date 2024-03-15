AThis Sunday the Frankfurt Half Marathon marks the traditional start to the running season in the Rhine-Main area. According to the organizer, the Spiridon Frankfurt running club, around 8,000 participants have registered for the 21.0975 kilometer route. In addition, around 2,000 spectators are expected. Start and finish are at the Waldstadion. The race is completely booked. No late registrations are possible.

The route leads from Niederrad over the southern side of the banks of the Main through Sachsenhausen back to the stadium. The elite run starts at 10 a.m. There will be traffic delays before and during the race. Several streets will be closed in Sachsenhausen and Niederrad. In addition, bus and tram lines run with restrictions, while subways and S-Bahn trains run unhindered. A detailed overview of the restrictions and failures can be found on the Website of the Frankfurt transport company.

Main Running Cup

The Frankfurt Half Marathon on March 17th is also the start of the Main Running Cups. This includes a total of eleven runs in the Rhine-Main area. Young people and adults can take part in ten ten-kilometer runs and/or seven half-marathon runs and a 25-kilometer run. Points are collected at every race and there is a big award ceremony at the end. Runs are also offered for school students at the vast majority of the eleven events. The registration fees vary depending on the running route.

After the half marathon in Frankfurt, the Seligenstadt water run continues on April 7th. Then follows the Frankfurt run at the Riedstadion on May 5th. We continue with the Schwanheim Whitsun Run on May 18th. This is followed by the Steinberg Forest Fun Run on May 26th, the Hausen Folk Forest Run on July 28th, the Huguenot Run in Neu-Isenburg on September 15th, the Rodheim Funicular Run on September 21st, the Rodenbacher Running Day on October 3rd and the Offenbacher Mainuferlauf on October 13th. The mini marathon just for students will take place on October 27th as part of the Frankfurt Marathon. The Spiridon New Year's Eve run traditionally ends, but this year it will take place on December 29th.



In the future, Mainz will no longer run a marathon, but only half the distance.

Image: dpa



Gutenberg Half Marathon Mainz

This is taking place in Mainz for the first time Gutenberg Half Marathon on May 5th. The city had previously hosted a marathon for 21 years, but for several reasons last year transferred the organization of the marathon to the same agency that organizes the Frankfurt Marathon. Among other things, because only ten to 15 percent of runners have registered for the full marathon route.







Last year a total of around 7,600 people took part. In addition to the half marathon route, a ten-kilometer route is in the program for the first time. The registration fees are between 47 and 67 euros. Late registrations cost 80 euros. There will also be a student run again. A relay team must consist of five people.

Frankfurt rounds

A ten kilometer long circuit around the Main will take place for the fourth time on May 26th Frankfurt rounds ran. Participants can decide whether they want to run 10, 20, 30 or 40 kilometers. Around 850 runners took part in the popular sports event last year. Registration costs between 42 and 49 euros.

JP Morgan run

The 30th edition of the JP Morgan Corporate Challenge in Frankfurt. Employees from numerous companies will walk 5.6 kilometers through downtown Frankfurt between the Alter Oper and Bockenheimer Warte. Last year, around 54,500 employees from 2,000 companies registered. The registration fee per person is 35 euros.



At the JP Morgen Corporate Challenge, around 50,000 people walk through downtown Frankfurt.

Image: dpa



Around 50,000 people took part. The proceeds from the charity event will be donated, although the US bank does not disclose the exact amount. A spokeswoman said last year that a “significant six-figure sum” went to the disabled sports youth and the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation Germany.







Darmstadt city run

Young and old will meet on June 18th 45th Darmstadt City Run. The start is at Ludwigsplatz, the finish is at Luisenplatz. Distances between 1300 meters and five kilometers can be run. In 2023 there were around 1,200 runners. The registration fees vary between eight and 19 euros.

City Marathon Wiesbaden

The City marathon in Wiesbaden is being organized for the third time and will take place on June 22nd this year. In addition to a children's run of three kilometers, five and ten kilometers as well as a half marathon and a marathon can be run. In 2023, around 2,500 people took part in the various running routes, and 1,500 children took part in the school class run. The entry fee is between three and 73 euros.

Run for more time

This year on September 8th there will be a good cause Run for more time Walked through downtown Frankfurt. Start and finish is Opernplatz. Since 1996, money has been collected for the Frankfurt Aids Help Center. Last year around 2,700 runners took part. There is a bambini run that is 300 meters long for children aged two to six. There is a one-kilometer school run for children aged five to 13 years. The entry fee for this is five euros. The large circuit is five kilometers long and can be circled once or twice. The fee for this is 16 euros.

Frankfurt Marathon

The Frankfurt Marathon goes into its 41st edition on October 27th. Around 13,000 athletes took part in the anniversary event last year. The starting signal is given at the Friedrich-Ebert-anlage. The 42.195 kilometer long route runs through Frankfurt city center and ends with the finish in the Frankfurt Festhalle. Children aged five to nine can run in the Struwwelpeter Run, which is 420 meters long at the fair. In the mini marathon, children and young people between the ages of eight and 17 are allowed to run into the festival hall after 4.2 kilometers. In addition to the classic marathon, there is also the option of sharing the route with four people in a relay. The entry fee is 119 euros until June 30th and 129 euros after that. Late registrations in October cost 149 euros.